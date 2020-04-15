Grab a Spare Charge From Aukey's Sprint Go Mini Portable Charger for $20 Right Now

Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
Aukey Sprint Go Mini | Aukey | Use Promo Code KINJAY36
Even in the time of social distancing, a good power bank can be useful to keep your tunes going on your daily walk, or maybe you’ve been low on outlets since everyone’s staying home to quarantine. Whatever the case, at $20 right now, Aukey’s Sprint Go Mini 10000mAh power bank is a great option that won’t starve your wallet.
Advertisement
With one USB-C port and one USB-A port, you can simultaneously charge two devices, covering anything from your AirPods Pro to a Kindle or Nintendo Switch.