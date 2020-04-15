Grab a Spare Charge From Aukey's Sprint Go Mini Portable Charger for $20 Right Now

Aukey Sprint Go Mini KINJAY36

Aukey Sprint Go Mini | Aukey | Use Promo Code KINJAY36

Even in the time of social distancing, a good power bank can be useful to keep your tunes going on your daily walk, or maybe you’ve been low on outlets since everyone’s staying home to quarantine. Whatever the case, at $20 right now, Aukey’s Sprint Go Mini 10000mAh power bank is a great option that won’t starve your wallet.

With one USB-C port and one USB-A port, you can simultaneously charge two devices, covering anything from your AirPods Pro to a Kindle or Nintendo Switch.