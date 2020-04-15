It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Grab a Spare Charge From Aukey's Sprint Go Mini Portable Charger for $20 Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
511
Save
Aukey Sprint Go Mini | Aukey | Use Promo Code KINJAY36
Aukey Sprint Go Mini | Aukey | Use Promo Code KINJAY36
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey Sprint Go Mini | Aukey | Use Promo Code KINJAY36

Even in the time of social distancing, a good power bank can be useful to keep your tunes going on your daily walk, or maybe you’ve been low on outlets since everyone’s staying home to quarantine. Whatever the case, at $20 right now, Aukey’s Sprint Go Mini 10000mAh power bank is a great option that won’t starve your wallet.

Advertisement

With one USB-C port and one USB-A port, you can simultaneously charge two devices, covering anything from your AirPods Pro to a Kindle or Nintendo Switch.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Buy 3 Years of NordVPN at 70% off, and They'll Throw an Extra Month (or Year) In Your Basket [Exclusive]

Wednesday's Best Deals: CBD Exclusive Sale, Hitman Gold 2, Dash Air Fryer, Aukey Power Bank, Black + Decker Toaster, and More

Help! My Quarantine Beard Trimmings Are EVERYWHERE

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games