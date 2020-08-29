ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Grab a School Year's Supply of Kids Face Masks for 25% Off

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
41
Save
Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (50 ct) | $34 | MQ Direct | Use code KINJAKIDS Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (200 ct) | $63 | MQ Direct | Use code KINJAKIDS
Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (50 ct) | $34 | MQ Direct | Use code KINJAKIDS
Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (200 ct) | $63 | MQ Direct | Use code KINJAKIDS
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (50 ct) | $34 | MQ Direct | Use code KINJAKIDS
Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (200 ct) | $63 | MQ Direct | Use code KINJAKIDS

Advertisement

It’s back-to-school season, but you need to have a few more items on your list when shopping for supplies this year. Grab a pack of kids masks from MQ Direct 25% off when you use the code KINJAKIDS at checkout. You can grab 50 or 200, and give your child extra protection this school year. Because that’s just 2020 for you. They have pandas on them, so they’re pretty cute at least.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Catch up on 2020’s Most Overlooked Console Games Before the Holiday Onslaught Arrives

Theaters Are Dead, but With This $63 Projector, Movie Night With the Fam Doesn't Have to Be

Save Hundreds on This LG 55” OLED 4K TV and Get Free Wireless Earbuds Too

Don't Sit Too Close to the 82" Samsung 8 Series 4K TV, Even If It Is $400 Off