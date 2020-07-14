It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab a Satisfyer Pro 2 for 60% off at Ella Paradis

Satisfyer Pro 2 | $49 | Ella Paradis | Promo code SUMMERTIME
Satisfyer Pro 2 | $49 | Ella Paradis | Promo code SUMMERTIME

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ella Paradis is experiencing fulfillment delays for some products. If you have any issues, make sure to contact their customer service page for any help.

For a short time, you can grab a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a low $49 at Ella Paradis. They’re having a summertime sale that takes off 60% of the original list price on their sex toys sitewide with the code “SUMMERTIME” that should be applied automatically. The Satisfyer Pro 2 imitates oral sex and provides adequate clitoral pleasure to make you climax over and over again. I would grab one before they’re gone!

