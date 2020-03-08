Grab a Samsung Smartwatch for $100 Off

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch Image : Elizabeth Henges

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch | $200 | B&H Photo and Video

Do you want a new smartwatch, but don’t want to dole out big bucks for one? Well, for today only you can spend some smaller denominations of bucks to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $200, which takes a cool hundred off the $300 MSRP.

Advertisement

Samsung’s smartwatch has heart rate and sleep tracking, will automatically detect when you’ve started a workout, and even monitors your stress levels. Now you’ll have proof when you tell your boss that they’re the one causing your high blood pressure.

The smartwatch even has a function where you take a picture of your outfit and finds a watch face to match your look. No need to worry about your smartwatch looking garish and out of place now!

B&H has the Samsung smartwatch in both black and pink gold, but the sale only lasts until the end of the day, so act fast!