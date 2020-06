Samsung 256 GB Micro SD Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Samsung 256 GB Micro SD | $34 | Amazon



If your Andriod is slow, or you’re looking for more memory for any of your devices, you should take advantage of this Samsung 256 GB Micro SD card. It’s only $34, which is $16 off the original list price. It comes with an adapter to place in your computer or DSLR and can obviously store tons of HD videos and photos .