Grab a Ryzen 5000-Ready MSI Motherboard With Wi-Fi 6 for $160 ($30 off)

Quentyn Kennemer
MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Motherboard | $160 | Amazon
If you’re looking into a PC upgrade soon, you’ll want to consider jumping on this deal for an MSI MPG gaming motherboard. With a B550 chipset and AM4 socket, this motherboard is compatble with AMD Ryzen 3 chipsets, including the previous generation 3000-series and the newly launched 5000-series. Normally $190, Amazon has this one down to $160, a great value for all it has.

Alongside support for AMD’s latest silicone, this motherboard packs a Wi-Fi 6 radio with Bluetooth, supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, PCIe 4.0, and up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. It This ATX-sized board has all it needs to support most typical builds. Jump on this before we get anymore surprise motherboard shortages!

