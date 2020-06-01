Grab a Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro with an Echo Show 5 for $179

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 | $179 | Amazon

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, Amazon is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro combined with an equally-used Echo Show 5 for one low $179 price. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times.

