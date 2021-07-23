It's all consuming.

Grab a Refurbished iPhone 12 Mini for $580 at Woot, Today Only

This unlocked model is $149 less than the new price

By
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
If you’re a fan of compact phones, then the iPhone 12 Mini is a thing of wonder. Unlike Apple’s iPhone SE models, this is a full-fledged, top-of-the-line iPhone with modern design, ample power, 5G connectivity, and a beautiful screen—just in a tiny package.

The unlocked model sells for $729 new (carrier-locked models are $699), but right now Woot has a selection of refurbished models starting at $580 for the 64GB base model and ranging upwards with higher-capacity models. This deal is only valid for today only, so act fast! There’s free shipping for Amazon Prime members at Woot.

