Grab a Refurbished iPhone 12 Mini for $580 at Woot, Today Only

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Unlocked, Refurbished) | $580+ | Woot



If you’re a fan of compact phones, then the iPhone 12 Mini is a thing of wonder. Unlike Apple’s iPhone SE models, this is a full-fledged, top-of-the-line iPhone with modern design, ample power, 5G connectivity, and a beautiful screen—just in a tiny package.



The unlocked model sells for $729 new (carrier-locked models are $699), but right now Woot has a selection of refurbished models starting at $580 for the 64GB base model and ranging upwards with higher-capacity models. This deal is only valid for today only, so act fast! There’s free shipping for Amazon Prime members at Woot.