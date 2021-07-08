Grab a Refurbished Apple MacBook Air for As Low As $510, Today Only

Refurbished MacBook Air Sale Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Refurbished MacBook Air Sale | Woot



The new M1-powered MacBook Air model is a dream at $999, apparently, packing impressive power and even better battery life. And we’ve seen solid savings on it lately, as it’s $100 off at Amazon ri ght now. Still if you don’t mind something a little older, you can save even more cash on a refurbished MacBook Air at Woot right now.



Advertisement

Woot is offering a 2017 model MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 chip and a 256GB SSD for just $510, while the 2020 Intel Core i5-powered MacBook Air—with a crisper Retina display—is down to $800. Browse the full sale for a couple other pricier models with extra storage or more power via Core i7 chips.