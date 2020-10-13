Grab a Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 2070 Super Graphics for $500 off In This Prime-Exclusive Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop | $2,100 | Amazon Prime Day Exclusive

The Razer Blade laptops are prohibitively expensive, and rightfully so. If you’ve been eyeing one, now’s the time to pull the trigger. The Razer Blade 15 with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 octa-core CPU and NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card is $500 off. Your final total of $2,100 is still pretty steep with this Prime-exclusive discount.

Advertisement

The Full HD display is a little stifling, but you’ll at least be certain this laptop can handle pretty much anything in your Steam library. It also has a 300Hz refresh rate, which is absolutely insane. Other niceties include 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 connections, all packed into a single block of machined aluminum.