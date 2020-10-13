Grab a Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 2070 Super Graphics for $500 off In This Prime-Exclusive Deal

It’s Prime Day!
Kinja Deals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
The Razer Blade laptops are prohibitively expensive, and rightfully so. If you’ve been eyeing one, now’s the time to pull the trigger. The Razer Blade 15 with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 octa-core CPU and NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card is $500 off. Your final total of $2,100 is still pretty steep with this Prime-exclusive discount.

The Full HD display is a little stifling, but you’ll at least be certain this laptop can handle pretty much anything in your Steam library. It also has a 300Hz refresh rate, which is absolutely insane. Other niceties include 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 connections, all packed into a single block of machined aluminum.

