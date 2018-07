I didn’t give much thought to my dish rack until I went to my mom’s house and she had this simplehuman beauty. It’s a small thing, but it looks so much nicer than the flimsy $15 ones you can buy at the grocery store and incredibly functional. I can probably fit twice the amount of dishes I used to, and ever piece is removable so you can add on pieces when you need them.

Discounts on any simplehuman products are very rare, so today is the day to get this normally-$80 dish rack for $64.