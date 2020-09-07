ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Grab a Powerful Anker 65W USB-C Charger for Just $26

Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 PPS USB-C Fast Charger | $26 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 PPS USB-C Fast Charger | $26 | Amazon

Anker’s 65W USB-C fast charger packs enough power to charge many laptops, including Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13 and 15, and more, albeit in a size slimmer than most laptop bricks. It can also handle smartphones, a Nintendo Switch, tablets, and other portable devices without taking up much space on a wall outlet or power strip.

Best of all, Anker just slashed 35% off the price of this speedy charger, knocking it down to just $26 without a promo code or coupon clip needed.

