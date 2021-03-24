Grab a PowerA Xbox Series X Controller for $69 and Try Out Those Nice Back Buttons

PowerA Xbox Series X Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

PowerA Xbox Series X Controller | $69 | Amazon

One thing that’s surprising about the current generation of consoles is that new new controllers have back buttons. You’d think the DualSense would have after Sony sold a PS4 back button attachment last year, but nope! Neither the PS5 nor the standard Xbox Series X controller have them. You’ll have to shell out $180 for an Elite 2 controller if you want them. Or you can grab this officially licensed PowerA Fusion Pro Series X controller for $69. This nice package includes a mappable pro pack, which includes four paddles that attach to the back of the controller. It’s a spiffy pro controller with a whole bunch of bells and whistles, so give it a try if you don’t want to shell out for an Elite 2.