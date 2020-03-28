It's all consuming.
Grab a Portable Jump Starter to Make Sure You're Prepared for Dead Batteries

Elizabeth Henges
DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter | $60 | Amazon | Use code G5WDZHOR
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter | $60 | Amazon | Use code G5WDZHOR

Sometimes your car battery just... dies. It sucks. If you’re caught unprepared, you’ll have to knock on neighbors’ doors or ask strangers in the parking lot “for a jump”, and who really wants to talk to other people? Instead, you can purchase the DBPOWER Portable Car Jump Starter for only $60, if you use the code G5WDZHOR.

This jumper is small, so you can throw it in the trunk with the rest of the emergency kit (that you definitely have, right?) and it’ll be ready when you need it. You can also use the jump starter for charging your devices, if you really need to.

