Grab a Physical Copy of CrossCode for $26 and Make Your Switch Collection Look Cool

CrossCode (Switch) Screenshot : Radical Fish Games

CrossCode ( Switch) | $26 | Amazon

Are you a physical game collector who really wants to show off? Is your gaming collection just one big flex? Well do I have the deal for you. You can grab the physical Nintendo Switch edition of CrossCode for $26 at Amazon. CrossCode is, in short, cool as hell. The 2D action RPG first launched in 2015, but it’s gained buzz recently after coming to Switch and Game Pass. Now it’s one of those “oh , you’ve never heard of CrossCode?” type indie games that’ll really boost your cred. It’s not just snobbery. CrossCode is a rad 16-bit sci-fi game with shades of top-down Zelda games. Give it a whirl and brag about owning it later.