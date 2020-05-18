Grab a Pair of Refurbished Monster Sweatproof Earbuds for a Groundbreaking $10

Monster iSport Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Monster iSport Bluetooth Headphones | $10 | SideDeal



If you’re looking for a handy pair of workout headphones to get you in the zone, I dare you to consider Monster iSport Bluetooth headphones. It’s a cheap, cheap $10, down from the original list price of $70. Just remember that these are certified refurbished, but if you’re going for a run or lifting some weights, you can really make the most of these. It has five hours of playtime, a secure clip to keep the buds from falling out, and is sweatproof for added comfort. Grab a pair before they’re gone!

