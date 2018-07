Graphic: Shep McAllister

Klipsch makes some of the best speakers out there, and you can get a pair of powered R-15PM powered monitors today for just $297 with promo code KINJASVH, plus a PlayFi gateway that can stream audio from legacy sources like turntables and AV receivers to the speakers wirelessly.



If you want to know more about how they sound, CNET has a pretty comprehensive review.