Grab a Pair of Philips Audio Fidelio Headphones for $116 and Temporarily Escape From the Noise

There’s a lot of noise happening right now. We’re living through a genuinely overwhelming time that makes it hard to focus on much of anything. I spent hours trying to write a piece about Final Fantasy yesterday. I’ve personally found that a good pair of headphones helps me keep my head on my shoulders when I’m distracted. I have a big pair of studio-style cans that just block out the outside world entirely. If you’re looking for something similar, Amazon currently has Philips’ Audio Fidelio headphones down to $116. These are open-back headphones, so they’re not exactly noise cancelling, but they do offer extremely clear sound and comfortable memory foam ear-pads. Obviously, a pair of headphones isn’t going to solve any problems, but we can only hope for a few good hours of calm during the day.