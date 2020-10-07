Grab a Pair of Ludacris-backed True Wireless Earbuds Up to 40% off, Today Only

Save up to 40% on SOUL by Ludacris TWS Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Unlike Ray J’s hasty and messy entry into the consumer audio game , Ludacris actually launched a whole lineup of compelling headphones and earbuds under the SOUL banner. They aren’t known for topping the charts in terms of audio quality, but their true wireless earbuds have a lot of style and come in a variety of form factors. You can try a pair for yourself as low as $28 with a one-day sale at Amazon that takes up to 40% off over a dozen options. Many feature a sleek charging case that can live on a keychain, and with so much variety of color to choose from, this might be the route to go if you’re making more of a style decision than anything.

