Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Grab a Pair of Ludacris-backed True Wireless Earbuds Up to 40% off, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSoul DealsSoul by Ludacris
110
Save
Save up to 40% on SOUL by Ludacris TWS Earbuds | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 40% on SOUL by Ludacris TWS Earbuds | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save up to 40% on SOUL by Ludacris TWS Earbuds | Amazon Gold Box

Unlike Ray J’s hasty and messy entry into the consumer audio game, Ludacris actually launched a whole lineup of compelling headphones and earbuds under the SOUL banner. They aren’t known for topping the charts in terms of audio quality, but their true wireless earbuds have a lot of style and come in a variety of form factors. You can try a pair for yourself as low as $28 with a one-day sale at Amazon that takes up to 40% off over a dozen options. Many feature a sleek charging case that can live on a keychain, and with so much variety of color to choose from, this might be the route to go if you’re making more of a style decision than anything.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save on Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario Odyssey, and More in Today's Best Switch Deals

The 10 Best Deals of October 6, 2020

Treat Your Wrists to the Best Ergonomic Keyboards, According to Enthusiasts

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games