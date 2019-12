eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p | $300 | Best Buy

The eufyCam 2 security cameras can be used inside or outside, and pair wirelessly to a central security hub. You can charge them to run on battery power, or connect them to an AC adapter. Normally a 2-pack of these cameras goes for $350, but today they’re $50 off at Best Buy.