It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab a Pair of Boltune True Wireless Headphones For a Low $29

Ignacia
Boltune True Wireless Earbuds | $29 | Amazon
Start your Prime Day off right with this deal. This pair of Boltune True Wireless Earbuds are a low $29, which is $10 lower than their original list price of $40. You'll be able to seamlessly pair the pair to your iPhone or Android and gives you six hours of playtime per charge, and 40 hours of battery life with the added USB-C charging case. Grab em before they disappear into the void.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

