It's all consuming.
Grab a Pair of Bluetooth Headphones For a Low $20

Bluetooth headphones | $20 | Amazon | Clip coupon

There’s no better time to turn on some tunes and really disconnect. For a decent $20 (with a clipped coupon), you can get a pair of Bluetooth over-ear headphones with about 20 hours of listening time. It also comes with a wired backup so you can keep listening when the battery is dead! Not only that, but it only takes two hours for a full charge, and have nice, comfy ear muffs so you can sit back, relax, and listen to Biggie until the cows come home. Get it before it’s gone.

