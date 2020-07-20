It's all consuming.
Grab a Pair of Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones for $33

Anker Soundcore Liberty Headphones | $33 | Amazon
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Headphones | $33 | Amazon

If you’re looking for another way to listen to tunes, I would invest in a pair of Anker Soundcore Neo Headphones. They’re down to $33 and can handle Netflix binges, or Pop Smoke’s new album. They connect to your phone, tablet, or laptop easily with Bluetooth and comes with a case that charges with a USB cord for about 3.5 hours of straight listening time. I would grab this before it’s gone.

