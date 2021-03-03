Grab a Nextbase Dash Cam for $130 and Record Your Open Road Adventures

Nextbase Dash Cam Image : Amazon

Nextbase Dash Cam | $130 | Best Buy

Have you ever been out on the open road, seen something wild, and thought “Damn, I wish I had recorded that”? Well, think it no more. You can grab a Nextbase dash cam over at Best Buy today for $130. This camera captures images in 1080p at a 140 degree viewing angle, so you’ll get a clear recording from your dashboard. It’s easy touch screen means that you can easily adjust it on the fly. More important than its recording capabilities is its emergency SOS feature, which will alert emergency services to your location if you’re in an accident. That’s just a small snippet of what this device offers, so give it a look if you’re in need of a faithful road companion .