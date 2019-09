Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you bought a set of screwdriver bits years ago, and have proceeded to lose them one by one to the point that you’re now using flat heads to turn Philips head screws, do yourself a favor and grab this DEWALT 31-piece kit for just $9. That’s down from the usual $15-$16, and it even includes a magnetic bit holder that’ll let you use them with a drill.