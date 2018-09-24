Satchel Sale | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a new purse to schlep around all the stuff you’ve bought from Kinja Deals? Nordstrom Rack is running a purse satchel clearance event full of brands like Marc Jacobs and Ted Baker London that even I, a purse idiot, know to be good. As always, you can use the dropdown menu on top to filter by designer.