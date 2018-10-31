Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 15% off deal on the new Places We Love collection. Each set of frames is named after a location, though I suspect the Cali aviators will be the top sellers.
Grab a new Pair of Privé Revaux Sunglasses For Just $25
