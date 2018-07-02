Graphic: Erica Offutt

Anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Though the laptop run Windows 10, its prices are pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its capabilities far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses.

Are they amazing laptops? No. But for $200, it’s a really solid deal. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.