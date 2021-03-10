It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Grab a Laptop-Capable 60W RAVPower 20,000mAh Power Bank for Just $34

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
RAVPower 60W 20,000mAh Power Bank | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code KJE5HNCE
Image: RAVPower
Portable power banks are affordable and vast in number, but not all of them can charge at a high enough wattage to handle laptops, let alone a Nintendo Switch while it’s powered on and gaming. Luckily, RAVPower’s 60W 20,000mAh power bank can do all of that.

The 60W USB-C PD 3.0 charging rate is high enough to handle popular laptops like the MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13, plus it’s built to easily charge smartphones, tablets, gaming handhelds, and other compact devices. And the 20,000mAh capacity is pretty mighty, especially if you are mostly charging smaller gadgets.

Right now, this power bank is just $34—that’s $15 off the list price—when you clip the coupon on the Amazon listing and use promo code KJE5HNCE at checkout.

