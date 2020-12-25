It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Grab a Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum for Just $149

Andrew Hayward
 and Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
38
4
Save
Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum | $149 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum | $149 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Image: Kyvol
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum | $149 | Amazon | Clip coupon

If you could use an extra hand around the home right about now, a robot vacuum cleaner can help ease the torturous routine of keeping things tidy.

Advertisement

The Kyvol Cybovac E20 doesn’t have the brand recognition of a Roomba, but it has a sterling 4.7-star rating from 2,300+ Amazon customers and offers 2000Pa suction power, 150 minutes of runtime, and smartphone app integration. Better yet, it’s marked down to just $149 when you clip the coupon.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 12/23/20 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/25/2020.

G/O Media may get a commission
The Child Pint Glasses Set
The Child Pint Glasses Set
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter