Grab a Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum for Just $149

Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Image : Kyvol

Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum | $14 9 | Amazon | Clip coupon



If you could use an extra hand around the home right about now, a robot vacuum cleaner can help ease the torturous routine of keeping things tidy.

The Kyvol Cybovac E20 doesn’t have the brand recognition of a Roomba, but it has a sterling 4.7-star rating from 2,300+ Amazon customers and offers 2000Pa suction power, 150 minutes of runtime, and smartphone app integration. Better yet, it’s marked down to just $149 when you clip the coupon.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 12/23/20 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/25/2020.