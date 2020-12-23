Grab a Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum for Just $115 with Amazon Prime

Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Image : Kyvol

Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum | $115 | Amazon Prime



If you could use an extra hand around the home right about now, a robot vacuum cleaner can help ease the torturous routine of keeping things tidy. The Kyvol Cybovac E20 doesn’t have the brand recognition of a Roomba, but it has a sterling 4.7-star rating from 2,300+ Amazon customers and offers 2000Pa suction power, 150 minutes of runtime, and smartphone app integration.

Better yet, it’s marked down 32% to just $115 for Amazon Prime subscribers, plus you can still get it delivered in time for Christmas if you need a handy last-minute gift option… even if it’s a gift to yourself. Hey, you deserve it.