Grab a Katchy Insect Trap That'll Suck Up Bugs Before They Suck You

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap | $34 | Amazon
Since it’s getting a bit chilly, bugs are coming in trying to escape the inside. With Katchy Indoor Insect Trap you can trap and kill those suckers before they suck you. It’s down to $34, which is 15% off the original list price. It works by attracting the bugs with UV light, the fan sweeps them in, and then the sticky paper...well sticks them. What are you waiting for?