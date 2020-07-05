Grab a Karaoke Machine For $160 and Sing Your Heart Out

Ion Audio Ultra Karaoke PA System KJAUDIO10 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Ion Audio Ultra Karaoke PA System | $160 | Daily Steals | Use code KJAUDIO10

You know what might be a fun social distancing party activity? Karaoke (with masks on, of course)! Singing at the top of your lungs while belting out Don’t Call Me Maybe or whatever you pick can be very cathartic! Now you can grab an ultra karaoke machine for $160 at Daily Steals—just make sure to use code KJAUDIO10 at checkout for the maximum discount.

Advertisement

Did I just age the hell out of myself with that Carly Rae Jepsen reference? Probably! Anyway, this karaoke machine not only lets you... well, sing, you can apply voice e ffects and have a little light show going on too! It’s a pretty neat machine, so if you’re in the market, grab one before it sells out!