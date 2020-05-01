Grab a JBL Bluetooth Soundbar For $95

JBL Bar Studio 2.0 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

JBL Bar Studio 2.0 | $95 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJJBL



If you’re looking to upgrade your TV time since it’s increased exponentially since everything went down, you should invest in this JBL soundbar. It also hooks up through Bluetooth so you can play your music as loud as you want. It’ s down to $95 with the promo code “KJJBL.” I would hop on this deal and start enjoying surround sound as soon as possible, especially when you start that Marvel movie rewatch.

Advertisement