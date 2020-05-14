Grab a $119 Two-Piece Luggage Set for Binge Vacations After Quarantine, Lowest Price Ever

TravelPro 2-Piece Luggage Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

TravelPro 2-Piece Luggage Set | $119 | Amazon

Who says bingeing is only for college kids and Netflix addicts? You can binge on travel, too, and that’s exactly what I expect many of you will look to do when we’re allowed to move more freely upon the earth. Get prepared now with a new two-piece luggage set by TravelPro, now down to an all-time low $119. You’ll get a carry-on and checked combo that features comfortable, durable handles and rotating wheels to let you stroll through the airport like Prince walking up to the blacktop.

