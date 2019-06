Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

RCA 55" 4K TV | $270 | Walmart

Not every TV you own has to have dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR, or built-in smart apps. Sometimes, you just want a big-ish screen that can display a decent enough picture for not much money. That’s exactly what this 55" 4K RCA TV will give you for just $270.