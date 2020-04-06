It's 5-o-Clock Everywhere With This Hot Wine.com Offer

$20 off $100 orders | Wine.com | Promo code NEW2020



Raise your hands if you’ve been going through your wine faster lately. It’s ok, we all have been, in Beyoncé’s words, drinking more than usual and you know what? That’s fine! Luckily, for all of my wine lovers I have a cute little deal for you. Wine.com is offering new customers a whole $20 off of orders over $100! All you have to do is type in the code “NEW2020" at checkout. Now you can pour all your whites, reds, and rosés without fear of possibly running out when there’s a virtual happy hour planned in 20 minutes! Grab this deal and it will truly be five-o-clock, somewhere.