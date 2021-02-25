Grab a Gigantic 43" LG 4K Monitor for $647 and Multitask Like a Champ

43" LG 43UN700T-B 4K Monitor | $647 | BuyDig

Have you ever looked at your computer monitor and thought “I need this to be at least twice as large?” First of all, I fear what you are looking at that demands such high detail, but I respect it none the less. Here’s a pretty wild monitor deal if this is a relatable scenario: Buy Dig is selling a whopping 43" LG monitor for $647. That is bigger than my TV. The main draw here is its 4K, HDR 10 display, which will just show you everything you need to see. It’s also specifically built for multitasking with its customizable split screen settings, so it’s actually not a bad idea for folks who are working from home and need a lot of information in front of them at a time. It’s comically large, but not impractical.