Grab a Free Solar Carrying Case With a Purchase of BioLite's Awesome FirePit [Exclusive]

BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case | $200 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJAFIRE

Looking for a sweet gift for the outdoorsy person in your life? Right now Biolite is offering our readers a free carrying case with the purchase of thei r awesome Wood & Charcoal Burning FirePit.

It offers a really unique, hassle-free and smoke-less fire pit experience thanks to th e convection fans that both stoke the flames and reduce smoke. It’ll fit up to four logs of 16-inch firewood, which you can watch burn through its mesh sidewalls. And perhaps the best part? It comes with a grill grate, which transforms it into an on-the-go hibachi grill.

The carry case, too, offers a nifty feature: it’ll charge your FirePit when not in use with an integrated solar panel. Plus, it’s made with a waterproof nylon so it’ll protect from light rain.

Just add both the BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case and u se the promo code KINJAFIRE during checkout to see the discount. Just be warned, tbis offer ends on Thursday, so get yours before this deal is snuffed out.