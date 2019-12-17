Grab a Free Solar Carrying Case With a Purchase of BioLite's Awesome FirePit [Exclusive]

BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case | $200 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJAFIRE
Looking for a sweet gift for the outdoorsy person in your life? Right now Biolite is offering our readers a free carrying case with the purchase of their awesome Wood & Charcoal Burning FirePit.
It offers a really unique, hassle-free and smoke-less fire pit experience thanks to the convection fans that both stoke the flames and reduce smoke. It’ll fit up to four logs of 16-inch firewood, which you can watch burn through its mesh sidewalls. And perhaps the best part? It comes with a grill grate, which transforms it into an on-the-go hibachi grill.
The carry case, too, offers a nifty feature: it’ll charge your FirePit when not in use with an integrated solar panel. Plus, it’s made with a waterproof nylon so it’ll protect from light rain.
Just add both the BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case and use the promo code KINJAFIRE during checkout to see the discount. Just be warned, tbis offer ends on Thursday, so get yours before this deal is snuffed out.