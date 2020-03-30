Grab a First-Generation iPad Air for $140 Shipped

iPad Air 32GB Space Gray (First-Generation) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

iPad Air 32GB Space Gray (First- Generation) | $140 | iTechDeals

As a primary computing device, the first-generation iPad Air is just about out of rope, but you can still gift it to a child as a learning device or use it for casual browsing and reading. You can get one for $140 shipped from iTechDeals with coupon code IPD140. Available in Space Gray, i t features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a dual-core Apple A7 chip and front and rear cameras.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it does appear to be stuck on iOS 12, but there are still more than enough apps and games to be had in the App Store, so don’t hesitate to grab one if you need something to pacify your kids during their extended Spring break.