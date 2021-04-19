Grab a Few New Toys at Bellesa and Get Their Finger Pro for Free

Free Finger Pro With $79 Purchase Image : Bellesa

Bellesa really is a company of givers. Right now, they’re offering free Finger Pros with any order over $79. And giving that many of Bellesa’s own line is pretty affordable; you can grab a few things to equal that price.

Their Finger Pro is the perfect crossroad between old fashion and high-tech . Because let’s be honest, we all started it with our hands, and if you can get a little boost, why not take it? This wearable egg-shaped sleeve fits snuggly over the finger and has 105 textured silicone rods . in the middle is a little flicker to mimic one of the best sensations ever. Only o ne button controls all ten vibe intensities. It’s rechargeable , 100% waterproof , and can be used for solo sessions or with a partner . It retails for $39.

Bellesa has a ton of new merch . Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit lose . “Braless & Flawless” ($45) is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true-life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion.

If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe ($49) is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.