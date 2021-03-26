Grab a Few Goodies at Bellesa Because They're Having a 20% off Limited Time Spring Sale

20% off Storewide | Bellesa Boutique



Bellesa is such a wonderful company, always making sure we are doing our best. For a limited time, they want you to have the best too. Get 20% off your order no matter what you choose and celebrate a new season of self-care. The discount will be applied at checkout, so no code needed/

Advertisement

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

No, go undercover or under covers. If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.