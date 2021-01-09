Grab a Fast-Charging iPhone 12 USB-C Charging Block for Half Off With Promo Code

Mkeke 20W USB C Charger 506IGRWV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Mkeke 20W USB C Charger | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 506IGRWV



The iPhone 12 does not come with a charger in the box, so you might be finding yourself in need of one. You can snag this universal fast- charging USB C block for just $6 with promo code 506IGRWV. Of course, you’ll still need to buy a compatible cable.

This Mkeke block is compatible with “any USB-C enabled device supporting 20w fast charging.” So this includes popular devices like the iPad, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy mobile phones after the S8, and iPhones after the iPhone 8. It can also work fine with accessory charging like the AirPods.

As I said, t his still means you might need a charging cable! There is an assortment of options for lightning cables to USB C, which will be used for most up-to-date iPhones and Apple devices:

My personal preference is to go for a 10-foot option when available. It’s just more convenient when you have limited outlets, or if you want to be able to comfortably reach your phone while in bed and charging.