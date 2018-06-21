Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for your Fourth of July barbecue, you can grab a cornhole set on sale today on Amazon. The cornhole purists will, of course, only be interested in the wooden set. But the aluminum model is lighter, and can fold up for easier storage. Both are also available in the official (ACA - The American Cornhole Association—regulated!) 2'x4' and “tailgate” sized 2'x3' varieties.



I should not that while the official-sized wooden model is $30 less than usual, the aluminum ones just launched on Amazon at these prices, so those aren’t technically deals, though they are worth mentioning if you don’t want a wooden set.