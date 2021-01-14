Grab a Digital Copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Xbox for $35 and Enjoy Some Digital Mead

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Assassins’ Creed Valhalla (Xbox Digital) | $35 | Walmart
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla feels like it came out years ago. In reality, it’s still a pretty new game, launching back in November. Time is weird nowadays and games just tend to become old news pretty fast. If you haven’t picked up a copy yet, your patience may have just paid off. Walmart is selling a digital key for the game for just $35. This is redeemable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S. Valhalla is the latest iteration of the stealth action series, based around the world of Vikings. There’s raiding to be done and mead to be drunk, plus countless side activities. There’s an entire Viking rap battle mechanic. Video games are weird.