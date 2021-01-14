Grab a Digital Copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Xbox for $35 and Enjoy Some Digital Mead

Assassins’ Creed Valhalla (Xbox Digital ) | $35 | Walmart

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla feels like it came out years ago. In reality, it’s still a pretty new game, launching back in November. Time is weird nowadays and games just tend to become old news pretty fast. If you haven’t picked up a copy yet, your patience may have just paid off. Walmart is selling a digital key for the game for just $35. This is redeemable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S. Valhalla is the latest iteration of the stealth action series, based around the world of Vikings . There’s raiding to be done and mead to be drunk , plus countless side activities. There’s an entire Viking rap battle mechanic. Video games are weird.