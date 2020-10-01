Grab a Dehumidifier For Your Space, $128 Today Only

Tosot Dehumidifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Tosot Dehumidifier | $128 | Amazon



If your basement is a little stuffy, you should try out this Tosot 1,500 square foot dehumidifier. For today only, it’s a low $128. It’ll suck up about 20 pints of moisture for basements, bedrooms, or even a large bathroom. The device will beep when it’s time to change the drain bucket, or if manual labor isn’t your thing you can grab a 3/4 drain hose to remove the water into a floor drain or pump. Grab it before it’s gone.