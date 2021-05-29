Grab a Cusimax Stand Mixer for up to 58% Off and Make Muffins, Cakes, Mashed Potatoes, and More With Ease

Cusimax Stand Mixer (Mint) 5-Quart Stainless Steel Bowl Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Cusimax Stand Mixer 5-Quart (Mint) | $8 0 | Amazon



Ready to up your kitchen game? Get yourself a Cusimax s tand m ixer for as low as $79 today at Amazon! Let the ingredients mix on their own, making cakes, muffins, mashed potatoes, and plenty of other recipes with the help of this mixer which has a 5-q uart s tainless s teel b owl and multiple attachments to change up the mixing style. Grab it in blue or red for 37% off!

Advertisement

Two other colors of this Cusimax stand mixer are $80. Grab it in lovely mint or black. These 5-quart mixers have 3 different speed settings.

If you need more space in your mixer bowl , grab a 6.5 quart version in red or silver for $88 right now. These are a little more fancy with six different speed settings and a pulse function. Grab it while the 58% off deal is still good!

Advertisement