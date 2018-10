Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Continuing the recent spate of Halloween Gold Box deals, Amazon’s running an eclectic sale today with deals on costumes, decorations, and treats. A lot of the costumes are licensed from either Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them or Cuphead, which, uh, okay.