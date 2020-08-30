ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.

Grab a Copy of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for $50 at Walmart

Elizabeth Henges
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | $50 | Walmart
Graphic: Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | $50 | Walmart

I’ve been waiting on a discount on Link’s Awakening for the Switch since it was released... and honestly, I think I missed a few sales along the way. But the important thing is that I’m paying attention now, and now the remake of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color classic is $50 at Walmart. If you’re a Zelda fan, you owe to yourself to play this quirky little gem! Besides, who knows when the next sale on it is?

