Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sound bars have largely taken over the home theater audio market, but if you prefer to set up your speakers the old fashioned way, this 5.1 channel Harman Kardon system is an absolute steal at $140, even if it’s refurbished. You’ll still need a receiver to drive them, but with this deal, you’ll have cash to spare to buy one.

If that set sells out, here’s a similar package for the same price.